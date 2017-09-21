Open House is back on in Bundaberg for architecture buffs

OPEN HOUSE: Cr Judy Peters admires the streetscape from the verandah of the School of Arts building with the Post Office in the background.

BUNDABERG is blessed with many heritage buildings, some of which hold iconic status while others remain shrouded in mystery.

Open House Bundaberg is an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to admire the architecture, engage with the stories and better understand the linkages many local buildings bring from the past to the present.

Council's Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said 10 of Bundaberg's classic buildings would again be open for free guided or self-guided tours on Saturday, September 30.

"The event is held annually as part of World Architecture Day and has been funded this year through a $5000 donation from Queensland Heritage Council and sponsorship from Thomas O'Malley Architect,” Cr Peters said.

"While many buildings included in the Open House tour, such as East Water Tower, Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery and School of Arts, are public structures, we are very fortunate to have representatives of the private sector join with us and open their buildings to inspection.

"The Freemasons Building in Bourbong St with its ornate Lodge room and Masonic artefacts will be a focal point of attention.

"Lodge members will be present to answer questions in relation to the wide community involvement of the Masonic Lodge.”

Cr Peters said other areas of interest would be the Christ Church Anglican Church (1927), St John's Lutheran Church (1960) and the Bundaberg Post Office.

"The East Water Tower is invariably a popular choice for tours and unfortunately tours for the Open House have now been booked out.

"A special presentation across the Open House tour will be 15 minute briefings at five locations by local architect Thomas O'Malley.

"These presentations will offer an architect's insight into the design and construction of buildings commencing at 10am at Fairymead House and then on the hour at North Bundaberg Rail Museum, Christ Church, Post Office and finally St John's at 2pm.”

Full inspection details, including opening hours and tour bookings, can be made by heading to http://bundabergregionevents.com.au/events/open-house-bundaberg2017-0.

In conjunction with Open House Bundaberg, the Hinkler Hall of Aviation is offering locals discounted entry on September 30.

Adults $10, seniors $8 and children $5. Further discounts apply for family groups.