OPEN HOUSE: Clients welcomed into Bundy agency’s new home

Normally busy finding homes for others, one Bundaberg real estate business has found their own new place and are now welcoming clients through their doors after undergoing a transformation.

With many exciting developments underway for Weekes Property Co, the close-knit team has plenty to celebrate.

Husband and wife team behind the business Ryan and Tegan Weekes recently welcomed their first child and now they have moved in to their new office too.

“As we commenced our new brand a tad over 12 months ago, we wanted our new space to reflect in our brand and showcase our uniqueness as an agency to the market,” Mr Weekes said.

“We also wanted to be aligned with other professional businesses along the Barolin St business hub.”

Spending 15 months in their previous office, the couple said the location had served them well before relocating to Bundaberg South.

Undergoing significant changes Mr Weekes said a lot of work went into the office building which is now open to the public.

“It has undergone a major renovation both internally and externally, with all new glazing and balustrading on the front, stairs and ramp,” Mr Weekes said.

“The original fireplace has been restored and we’ve created a full concrete driveway with customer parking and landscaped surrounds.

“We encourage all past, current and future clients to call into our space anytime to have a chat in our relaxed environment and talk all things real estate.”

The public can now find Weekes Property Co at 80 Barolin St, Bundaberg South.