Open for business: Welcome back to Bundy’s tourism experiences

DISTILLERY DOORS REOPEN: Bundaberg Rum’s Visitor Experience is open for business, with distillery tours being delivered, while prioritising the safety of visitors.

IT’S been an unprecedented year with half of it spent in isolation, but Bundy’s best tourism experiences are now ready to welcome visitors back to the region, while adhering to safety guidelines.

Recognised for the last two consecutive years, as the ‘Best Distillery Experience’ at Australian Tourism awards, The Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience is high on the bucket list for many who enter the region.

So it left a lot of people feeling disappointed when COVID-19 meant the award-winning tourist attraction was forced to close the doors to its distillery tour experience in March.

But the time has come to reopen with marketing and experience manager Duncan Littler confirming tours will start back up from tomorrow.

“We are very excited that we have the right procedures and policies in place to be able to recommence our distillery tours,” Mr Littler said.

“We pride ourselves on providing an outstanding experience and I have no doubt that when we open the doors we will not only be able to do it safely but we will continue to deliver that experience that we’re famous for.”

Mr Littler said all the necessary measures had been taken to ensure visitors could safely enjoy their experience with family and friends.

In-line with the Queensland Government’s health guidelines, the Bundaberg Rum distillery has limited the standard 60 person per tour capacity down to 20.

“Ensuring the safety of our staff and guests is our number one priority and we’re really excited to welcome them back to our tourism space,” Mr Littler said.

“Given the level of interest and excitement through the number of inquiries we have received since announcing that we will be opening our doors again, we would strongly recommend that people book in advance online.”

During the tour, visitors will see the five million litre molasses well, learn the secrets behind the fermenting, distilling and maturing processes and be invited to sample the range of top shelf rums.

“The Bundaberg region is not only famous for the Bundaberg Rum Distillery, but it’s also the gateway to the Southern Great Barrier Reef,” Mr Littler said.

“I hope by us opening our doors, it shows the rest of Queensland and Australia that Bundaberg is back open for business.”

Due to limited capacity on the distillery experience tours, visitors are encouraged to pre-book in advance, by phoning 4131 2999 or by visiting visit bundabergrum.com.au