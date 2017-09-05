Open day features info on autism

The open day will provide insight into AEIOU's autism-specific program.

FAMILIES and carers are encouraged to attend an open day at AEIOU Bundaberg on Friday, September 29, to see first-hand how early intervention is changing the lives of children with autism.

The open day will provide insight into AEIOU's autism-specific program and is a prime opportunity to meet qualified staff, learn about evidence-based early intervention and ask questions.

Attendees are also invited to participate in a free introductory workshop on understanding challenging behaviours.

AEIOU provides affordable and effective autism early intervention for children with autism aged 2-6, and their families.

The evidence-based program meets the Australian Guidelines for Good Practice 2012 and can be funded through the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The AEIOU Bundaberg Open Day and Workshop will be held from 9-11am at 6 University Dr.

To RSVP, phone centre manager Kerri Bacelar on 4155 0399 or email bundaberg@aeiou.org.au.