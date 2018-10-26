Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOK INSIDE: Rubyanna treatment plant.
LOOK INSIDE: Rubyanna treatment plant. mike knott
Offbeat

OPEN DAY: Explore inside the bowels of Rubyanna

26th Oct 2018 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE secrets of the wastewater treatment process will be revealed in a special plant open day hosted by Bundaberg Regional Council as part of National Water Week.

Water and Wastewater portfolio spokesperson Cr Jason Bartels said the event was being hosted tomorrow from 9 am to 12 pm at Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP).

"This is an exciting opportunity to have a behind-the-scenes look at the technical procedures that go in to treating the region's wastewater,” Cr Bartels said.

"Our qualified officers will provide guided tours to share their knowledge with residents.

"The newly completed Rubyanna WWTP is a state-of-the-art facility that has highly impressive environmental outcomes.

"This is not only an opportunity to learn more about wastewater treatment, but to see up close and personal the single largest infrastructure project ever undertaken by Bundaberg Regional Council.”

The $71m plant was officially opened earlier this year.

No bookings or registrations are required to participate in the event.

Rubyanna WWTP is located at 175 Rubyanna Road, Rubyanna.

Signage will be located on Rubyanna Rd at the entrance to the treatment plant.

Please wear closed in shoes.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    New Bundy tourism operator hits out after cops called in

    premium_icon New Bundy tourism operator hits out after cops called in

    Business A BUNDABERG tourism operator has called for the council to take control of the port, arguing the current system is stifling economic opportunities.

    New golf range offers drive and dine at night

    premium_icon New golf range offers drive and dine at night

    News Why not drive and dine at new night course?

    • 26th Oct 2018 12:52 PM
    Mindful meditation in rock balancing

    premium_icon Mindful meditation in rock balancing

    News 'It's very grounding, very meditative, and very relaxing.'

    Local Partners