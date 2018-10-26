OPEN DAY: Explore inside the bowels of Rubyanna

THE secrets of the wastewater treatment process will be revealed in a special plant open day hosted by Bundaberg Regional Council as part of National Water Week.

Water and Wastewater portfolio spokesperson Cr Jason Bartels said the event was being hosted tomorrow from 9 am to 12 pm at Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP).

"This is an exciting opportunity to have a behind-the-scenes look at the technical procedures that go in to treating the region's wastewater,” Cr Bartels said.

"Our qualified officers will provide guided tours to share their knowledge with residents.

"The newly completed Rubyanna WWTP is a state-of-the-art facility that has highly impressive environmental outcomes.

"This is not only an opportunity to learn more about wastewater treatment, but to see up close and personal the single largest infrastructure project ever undertaken by Bundaberg Regional Council.”

The $71m plant was officially opened earlier this year.

No bookings or registrations are required to participate in the event.

Rubyanna WWTP is located at 175 Rubyanna Road, Rubyanna.

Signage will be located on Rubyanna Rd at the entrance to the treatment plant.

Please wear closed in shoes.