Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Honorary researcher Neville Pledge and Joy Joyleen with the opalised toe bone. Picture: Matt Loxton
Honorary researcher Neville Pledge and Joy Joyleen with the opalised toe bone. Picture: Matt Loxton
Offbeat

How the toe of SA’s only dinosaur has turned up after 45 years

by Clare Peddie
4th Dec 2018 4:44 AM

When Coober Pedy resident Joy Kloester dipped her toe in the water of the fossil trade, she got much more than she bargained for.

She won the auction bid for an opalised toe bone that turned out to be the long-lost prized specimen from SA's only known dinosaur, Kakuru kujani - one of only three bones known to science.

 

Kakuru was a turkey-sized carnivorous dinosaur, possibly about 1-2m in length, that lived 110 million years ago.

The opalised toe bone was unearthed in the early 1970s at Andamooka and spotted by then SA Museum curator of fossils Neville Pledge at an opal shop on Hindley Street.

Mr Pledge was able to take some photos, measurements and make a few plaster casts of the tone bone in 1973.

"Unfortunately, not long after I saw the bone it was sold and disappeared from public knowledge for 45 years," Mr Pledge said.

Ms Kloester says her "fantastic" story shows opportunities do come around twice.

"I've always loved opal, so basically I just started looking at Grays Online, I really didn't know what I was buying," she said.

Sketch of the only known South Australian dinosaur Kakuru kujani.
Sketch of the only known South Australian dinosaur Kakuru kujani.

"I came across this collection from a liquidation sale in Sydney and bid on the bone and seashells as well, no jewellery, all fossils.

"I didn't realise the significance and had it sitting in my cupboard for a couple of months."

Then she asked opal buyers Tania and Dale Price for advice and they put her in contact with the SA Museum, which has now put the specimen on display for all to see.

kakuru dinosaur opalised toe bone sa museum

Top Stories

    Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    premium_icon Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    Crime A MAN caught with a sawn off rifle attached to a homemade silencer has had his court matter stood down until Wednesday.

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    News See and smell the new experience on offer at the barrel

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    premium_icon Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    News Residents question red tape around property fire management

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners