Op-shop serves victims

Robert Stoker and Peter Symes inside the Jeremiah House op shop which will raise money for support services for fathers with children in their care who are experiencing family domestic violence.

FOUNDERS of a crisis centre for men and their children are seeking donations for their op-shop, which will open next week.

Jeremiah House directors Robert Stoker and Peter Symes described the organisation as a miracle and for men seeking refuge from domestic violence, they would agree.

“Communities seem to be missing a link in social welfare and that is support for men,” Mr Stoker said.



“It’s happening on both sides of the fence but you never hear about male victims, so I feel that we need to make the public aware.”

Mr Symes said the organisation was calling for donations in cash, clothing, furniture and homewares for the op-shop, with all profits going towards a deposit for a men’s and children’s shelter.

“Fifteen years ago, there was no place men could go and still, nothing has changed,” Mr Symes said.

“Suicide rates are three times more likely in males and men find it so hard to open up about these things, so we want to give them options.”

The Jeremiah House op-shop at 85 Targo St, will open on for the first time next Tuesday, March 10.

A barbecue will also be held at the shop, with sausages for $2.50 and soft drinks for $2.00.

Operating hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 3.30pm and Saturday 9am to 12.30pm.

For more information or to get in touch, visit facebook.com/JeremiahHouse2018.

If you require assistance, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.