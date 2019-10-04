Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lion King Ooshies collectables were a massive hit for the supermarket giant.
Lion King Ooshies collectables were a massive hit for the supermarket giant.
Smarter Shopping

Christmas product every Ooshie-lover will want

4th Oct 2019 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

They were the cute collectables we all went mad for when Woolies released a range of Lion King Ooshies earlier this year.

Customers clamoured to get their hands on the miniature Lion King characters, giving Woolworths a healthy profit boost.

Now the people at Ooshies are capitalising on the craze, offering advent calendars in Disney and DC Comics.

The Disney calendar includes 24 characters including Anna from Frozen, Mickey Mouse and Belle from Beauty and The Beast, while the DC version has Wonder Woman, Batman and The Joker.

But don't expect the calendars to come cheap. Available on Amazon, both are marked at more than $100.

READ MORE:

SUPERMARKET STAFF CRACKDOWN ON COLLECTABLE CHEATS

WHY COLLECTABLES CRAZE WON'T STOP

WOOLIES POSTS PROFIT JUMP AFTER LION KING PROMO

lion king ooshies shopping woolworths

Top Stories

    Friend reveals health CEO's mental health crisis

    premium_icon Friend reveals health CEO's mental health crisis

    News A CLOSE friend, who has rallied around sacked health boss Adrian Pennington, has detailed the mental health crisis which led to his breakdown.

    Readers have say on Bundy water park: ‘Over inflated’ price tag flops

    premium_icon Readers have say on Bundy water park: ‘Over inflated’ price tag...

    News HOW much are Bundaberg residents willing to pay for a waterpark? Not $25 for two...

    Federal and State MPs issue stunning Paradise Dam challenge

    premium_icon Federal and State MPs issue stunning Paradise Dam challenge

    Politics Five politicians team up for social media campaign.

    Daughter’s death inspires a care revolution

    premium_icon Daughter’s death inspires a care revolution

    Community A grieving father is on a crusade to improve care