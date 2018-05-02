OOPS: Something is out of place with this CBD scene

WRONG DIRECTION: A seat outside the IGA on Woongarra St.

WRONG DIRECTION: A seat outside the IGA on Woongarra St. Crystal Jones

A SURPRISING sight on a busy Bundaberg street greeted shoppers this afternoon.

While the bus seats outside the Woongarra St IGA are usually a hive of activity, one seat sat suspiciously alone.

Upon closer inspection it appeared someone had moved it to face the carpark, not the street.

Was it a random act of vandalism?

Was someone trying to make a statement?

Perhaps the truth will never quite be known and the seat will return back to its normal position with most shoppers none the wiser.