OOPS: Parking spaces were accidentally lined across a business driveway, leaving the cars inside the parking area stuck.
Offbeat

OOPS: Cars blocked after CBD line blunder

Ashley Clark
by
27th Apr 2018 5:49 PM

A DRIVEWAY or a parking space?

That was the question some drivers were left asking after recent roadworks had them accidentally blocked into a business car parking area.

A driveway on Woondooma St, which is an entry and exit point for parking behind the NewsMail building, was blocked after contractors marked parking spaces in front of the driveway instead of leaving it clear.

The driveway, parking lines and a footpath were all upgraded as part of the works to upgrade the roundabout at the intersection of Woondooma and Tantitha Sts.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said the line marking error was undertaken by a contractor.

"Council roads and drainage staff have since spoken with the affected property owner regarding the line marking error and arrangements have been made for council staff to rectify the problem,” the spokesperson said.

"Staff were tasked with remedial work on Tuesday.

"Council apologies for any inconvenience caused by the incorrect line marking and the issues has been raised with the contractor.”

The council spokesperson said black-out painting of the while lines were scheduled for yesterday and should now be complete.

Bundaberg News Mail

