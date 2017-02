LIGHTS OUT: A car crashed into a light pole on Mount Perry Rd, North Bundaberg.

A STREET light on Mount Perry Rd is out of action after a car crashed into it this morning.

A white Nissan Pathfinder heading east near North Bundaberg BP left the road and hit the pole, police said.

Nobody was injured in the single vehicle incident at about 10.30am.

Police and ambulance crews are still on scene and traffic is flowing.