Oodies gets country with touring artists

SET TO TAKE THE STAGE: Hayley Marsten heading to Bundaberg for Oodies Cafe performance. Contributed

SHE may be on the Tour With No Name but if country music is your jam, you're bound to remember Hayley Marsten and Arna Georgia.

The Gladstone singer-songwriter is heading to Bundaberg alongside Georgia to put on a show at Oodies Cafe next week.

Marsten said she was glad to be bringing the show home to Queensland for the last leg of the tour.

"It's called the Tour With No Name because we are literally that indecisive - it's me and my good friend Arna Georgia, we've been on the road together since August doing a bunch of shows and this last run in Queensland is the last leg of the tour," Marsten said.

"So we are kind of happy that we're coming to Queensland but sad that it's over.

"... we're both very talkative people so we tell at lot of stories and some jokes while we're on stage and play a bunch of our own songs, along with songs that we really love and some songs together."

Hailing from Gladstone, Marsten said she'd spent a lot of time around the likes of Bundaberg growing up.

"It's always been somewhere I'd like to come and play, and earlier this year I opened for a show at Oodies and it was such a great venue and such a wonderful crowd, I'm just like 'we need to come here on our tour'.

"I'm really looking forward to coming back to Bundaberg and playing at Oodies again."

Among the songs Marsten is set to perform is her latest single, Coming Home.

"Definitely Coming Home since it's the latest single, it's been doing really, well and I'm really proud of how it's going," she said.

"But everything from the last EP Lonestar which came out last year and it's had four singles off of it and they've all done really really well.

"I'll be playing all of those songs and I'm actually about to go back into the studio."

Marsten said Coming Home was probably the hardest song on the record to write because of how close it was to her, but with the help of a co-writer they were able to tell an honest story.

"I hoped the song was going to be something people resonate with and hear it and think that happened to me and I feel like I'm understood because this person's also felt that way," she said.

Get your tickets for the Bundaberg performance at www.stickytickets.com.au.

Marsten and Georgia will be at Oodies Cafe, 103 Gavin St, on October 25 at 7pm.