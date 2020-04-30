Only three COVID-19 cases remain active in Wide Bay

Only three confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain active in the Wide Bay region.

ANOTHER promising day across the state today with no new recorded cases of COVID-19.

Of the 1033 cases seen so far in Queensland, only 84 remain active, three of those in the Wide Bay region.

In the 24 hours to 5pm, nearly 3200 COVID-19 tests were taken across the state, with more than 108,000 since the virus broke out.

Queensland Health’s chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said currently 971 of the 1,033 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

“Even though Queensland has recorded very low numbers of cases this week, Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible, and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising,” she said.

Testing criteria has also opened up to include those who have a fever, history of fever or acute respiratory symptoms.

If you are unwell and meet this criteria, you should contact your doctor and tell them about your symptoms so they can plan for your visit.

Most Queenslanders who have contracted COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms. Currently, 11 of the 84 active confirmed cases are in hospital, with six of these in intensive care. The remainder of active cases are currently recovering at home.

91 per cent of cases in the state have recovered.

With some restrictions easing this Saturday, the state government is urging drivers to take care on the roads.

Although traffic on major highways dropped by more than 30 per cent during restrictions, 68 people have died on the roads.

This time last year, without the decrease in traffic, 60 lives had been lost.

Police will increase speed detection work and proactively patrol.

From Saturday, people may leave home for recreation – e.g. a picnic, or shopping for clothes – provided they:

stay within 50km of home

practise social distancing

are with only their household OR one other person.

Also today: