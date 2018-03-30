'ONLY BOYS': Women not wanted for hard yakka at Bundy farm

A JOB advertisement calling for "only boys” to take up work sweet potato digging isn't sitting right with a local who found it online.

The individual, who brought the ad to the NewsMail and asked to remain anonymous, said it was "the most discriminatory ad I've seen”.

When the NewsMail contacted the company, a spokeswoman said the only job which they say requires a man to do involves dealing with the sweet potato buckets.

"The only boy work is the bucket boy, and the zucchini picking, strawberry planting and sweet potato picking is no matter about boy or girl,” she said.

"The boys need to move the buckets from the car because the bucket is already full and a little heavy.

"If you want to come here with your girlfriend it's OK because she can do the zucchini picking and strawberry planting - it's for the girls.”

The spokeswoman confirmed the roles were usually filled by backpackers and said her company was looking for more workers at the moment.

SEX DISCRIMINATION? The advertisement in question. Ad

Anti-Discrimination Commission Queensland acting commissioner Neroli Holmes said the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex in the area of employment.

"The Act also prohibits discriminatory advertising, that is, advertising which indicates that a person intends to act in a way that contravenes the Act,” Ms Holmes said.

"If a complaint was made to the Anti-Discrimination Commission Queensland about the advertisement in question, we would assess whether it appears to breach the discriminatory advertisement provisions (s127) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991.

"As a general principle, people need to be aware that discriminatory advertising is against the law. Job advertisements need to give the impression that all suitable applicants are welcome to apply.

"References to sex, relationship status, age, race, religion etc should be avoided, as should the use of words that may indicate a preference for particular groups or may discourage others from applying.”

Ms Holmes said the commission did not determine if the law has been breached and that was the role of the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.

"However, the ADCQ will attempt to conciliate any complaint that has been lodged with us, that indicates a possible breach of the law. In defending a complaint of discriminatory advertising, the respondent (employer) may rely on the genuine occupational requirement exemption contained in the Act, but would need to demonstrate that the specific characteristic being sought is a genuine requirement of the role being advertised.”