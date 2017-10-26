Only $10K needed to get bus wheels turning

SCHOOL TRANSPORT: Barb Atkinson would love the new bus for the Bundaberg Special School.

SCHOOL TRANSPORT: Barb Atkinson would love the new bus for the Bundaberg Special School. Paul Donaldson BUN240817BUS5

THERE is just $10,000 left to raise to get the wheels turning on a new bus for the Bundaberg Special School.

In August the NewsMail kicked off the campaign, Help Make Sure No One Gets Left Behind, asking the community to help raise money to secure a school bus.

The school needed $76,000. It started with $39,000, which includes a Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $35,000.

Now two months later and numerous community events and donations they are so close.

P and C president Kath Bailey said they were overwhelmed by the response and were truly thankful.

"Our goal of a new school bus is close to being a reality with just $10,000 to go,” she said.

"This would not have been possible without local businesses and the community embracing our school.”

If you would like to help the school get its bus there are a number of events coming up.