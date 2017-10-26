News

Only $10K needed to get bus wheels turning

SCHOOL TRANSPORT: Barb Atkinson would love the new bus for the Bundaberg Special School.
Emma Reid
by

THERE is just $10,000 left to raise to get the wheels turning on a new bus for the Bundaberg Special School.

In August the NewsMail kicked off the campaign, Help Make Sure No One Gets Left Behind, asking the community to help raise money to secure a school bus.

The school needed $76,000. It started with $39,000, which includes a Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $35,000.

Now two months later and numerous community events and donations they are so close.

P and C president Kath Bailey said they were overwhelmed by the response and were truly thankful.

"Our goal of a new school bus is close to being a reality with just $10,000 to go,” she said.

"This would not have been possible without local businesses and the community embracing our school.”

If you would like to help the school get its bus there are a number of events coming up.

  • One for the Road Tour, featuring Doug Waltersm Len Pascoe and Jeff Thomson, will be held at the Melbourne Hotel on Saturday.
  • Lions cent sale will be held at the East Sports Club on November 4, for bookings phone 4151 3133.
  • Bargara Golf Club will hold a gold day on November 12, for more information phone 0481 310 317.
