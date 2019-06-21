Menu
A humpback whale is caught in shark nets off Rainbow Beach.
Relief as whale freed from shark nets off Rainbow Beach

Stuart Cumming
21st Jun 2019 11:58 AM | Updated: 1:48 PM
UPDATE 1.45PM: A Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokesman says a whale caught in shark nets off Rainbow Beach has been freed.

He said the mammal was freed about 1.15pm and the department had shot video footage of it swimming away.

UPDATE 12.45PM: MORE vessels have arrived to tend to a humpback whale caught in shark nets.

Witness Luke Pettigrew said fisheries officers were helping the whale, caught in nets off Rainbow Beach, and were warning other watercraft to stay at least 500m away.

EARLIER: A HUMPBACK whale is stranded in shark nets at a popular coastal holiday town in a distressing scene that has a witness concerned it will not survive.

Rainbow Beach resident Luke Pettigrew, 30, said the "fully-grown" whale was floating between three buoys about 200 or 300m from the shore on Friday morning.

Mr Pettigrew said a small group of people were watching from a lookout near the surf club.

He said the only vessel in the water was a small dinghy with two people on board.

He thought they were tending to the shark net.

"It's just like a big adult just floating on the surface," Mr Pettigrew said.

He said it looked pretty calm and said it was possible the mammal had been there through the night.

"It looks like it is tuckered out.

"It could be on its last legs, I'm not sure."

He said it seemed to be breathing every 10 minutes or so and was not thrashing around.

It was the first time he had seen one caught in nets.

"It's not good to see them in this situation."

He said he understood rescue teams had been alerted and were on their way.

"There's only one vessel in the water."

