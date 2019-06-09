'Online shopping has made it really hard': Mensland to close

Gayndah Mensland and Spinning Wheel Boutique's Helen Morgan with some of the clothing on offer at the business, which will soon close its doors.

GAYNDAH'S Mensland and Spinning Wheel Boutique will soon close its doors after almost 30 years servicing the town.

Manager Justin Whelan said the advent of online shopping had been a major issue for the business.

"It's a sign of the times, online shopping and that has made it really hard for us,” Mr Whelan said.

The store is holding a closing down sale, offering massive discounts.

Mr Whelan said he knew businesses in small towns were struggling.

"I know a lot of country towns are struggling, I hear it from reps and others all the time,” he said.

Mr Whelan said the current shopfront was the third the business had owned since opening in Gayndah.

Mr Whelan wanted to thank his customers and staff for 30 years of support.

He said the Mundubbera store would remain open, and there might be something else coming to the Gayndah site.

"The Mundubbera store will be staying open, and we'll still service all our customers from the Gayndah store,” he said.

"We still own the building, there might be something else replacing it, but I can't say too much right now.”

President of the Gayndah Development Association, Steve Hickey, said the closure was sad to see.

"It's a sad thing to see,” said Mr Hickey.

"Everything is so close now, and a lot of people are already going to Bundaberg for appointments,” he added.

"One of two clothes shops, it's not good,” he said.