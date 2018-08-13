Campaign launched to save local jobs

WORKING TOGETHER: Impressions Lingerie Boutique owner Jenny Golchert points out that if businesses like hers sell more stock, they will be able to employ more local people.

LOCAL Bundy business owners are hoping a new marketing boost from Bundaberg Regional Council's Buy Local campaign will encourage shoppers to hit the streets and support small businesses.

Impressions Lingerie Boutique owner Jenny Golchert has owned her Bourbong St store for 14 years, and in that time has seen many businesses come and go.

She said she has noticed more people making the switch to online shopping in recent years, and wants local residents to know shopping locally can benefit the whole community.

"It helps create jobs. If we were selling so much stock, you would need two people in the store, so you'd employ extra people," Mrs Golchert said.

"When you buy online it doesn't employ any locals."

The Bundaberg Traders campaign will be launched tomorrow and will run for a year.

Benefits for local traders taking part in the joint marketing campaign will be monitored throughout the year.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the new campaign would showcase Bundaberg's brilliant businesses.

"We have businesses in Bundaberg that supply high-quality services and products and this initiative aims to promote that fact to residents and visitors alike," Cr Dempsey said.

"This campaign is about increasing local spending and keeping local money where it belongs - in Bundaberg."

Mrs Golchert said she hopes the campaign will encourage people to work together to boost business.

"With everyone working together and council, you can motivate the public to make an effort," she said.

"It may cost a few dollars extra but, then those owners still have the store here - and have their kids and grandkids here.

Mrs Golchert says everything is close-by for shoppers on Bourbong St.

"Everything is within a 10-minute walk," she said.

Businesses can register to participate in the year-long campaign by phoning 1300 883 699.