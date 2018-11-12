Online shopping a culprit as confidence drops

BUSINESS confidence is falling and local retailers say they believe online shopping could be a culprit.

CBD shop owners are continuing to push against the shift to buying online, while the Liberal National Party has raised concerns over depleting business confidence state-wide.

Business has been fairly steady for Winners Nest newsagent owners Michael Bowles and his wife Lyn, but he said online shopping was gravely impacting himself and surrounding shops.

"There's a lot of people that'll buy stuff online,” Mr Bowles said.

"I know of people who've come in that purchased their lotto tickets online.”

He said that trying to advertise or run promotions was a difficult task in his industry.

"It's hard to run promotions because the majority of sales is lotto and you can't promote it, can't discount it, you have to sell it for what it is,” he said.

Mr Bowles said the focus needed to be shifted from shopping on the internet to shopping in-store.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander said the outlook of Queensland's economy was dealing a massive blow to business confidence.

"The latest CCIQ Pulse Survey demonstrates that not only has Queensland's economic outlook taken a nosedive, it shows business conditions and profitability are rapidly weakening,” he said.

Elliot's Bookshop owner Alastair Elliot, who has recently put his store up for sale so he could retire, said "the business confidence in Bundaberg is generally really slow” but it was certainly growing.

"We lost Suncorp Bank and then we lost Best and Less and we thought 'oops, that's not good',” Mr Elliot said.

"Then Chemist Warehouse shifted up to Best and Less and that's made a big difference, it's now spread a little wider up the main street which is good for it.”

The CCIQ Pulse Survey's latest report saw the state's business confidence dropped to an index rating of 45.8, a decrease of more than two points since the last quarterly report.

Queenlsnad Treasurer Jackie Trad said the Palaszczuk Government was building infrastructure, investing in new industries and supporting small business to grow jobs.

"But the fact is - Queensland businesses are much more worried about the Australian economy than they are about the Queensland economy.

"The report shows that businesses's outlook for the Australian economy has fallen two-and-a-half times faster than their outlook for the Queensland economy.”