Online love for Bundaberg's city heart

BUNDABERG'S CBD is going from strength to strength.

That's if online review site Trip Advisor is anything to go by.

The website features 195 reviews for the Bundaberg CBD so far, with 90 visitors who left reviews rating the city heart a "very good”.

Another 56 ranked the CBD as "excellent”, with just 30 labelling it average and a tiny nine reviews ranking it as poor.

Just seven reviewers said it was "terrible”.

One visitor, who left her thoughts a few weeks ago, lavished praise on the city centre while giving it five stars out of five.

"We have grown quite fond of this city - it's lovely and clean, friendly, full of amenities, good shopping malls, great clubs,” Cal H wrote.

"They really look after their seniors up here, definitely come back.”