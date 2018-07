New website to help gamblers

New website to help gamblers Contributed

BUNDABERG residents with a gambling problem will now have access to online help to minimise the impact of it on individuals and the community.

It's a Queensland-specific online resource with tools and information about counselling services.

The new website was launched yesterday as part of Responsible Gambling Awareness Week.

To find out more go to www.gamblinghelpqld.org.au.