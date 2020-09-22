Online event showcases disability support services

READY-SET-CONNECT: Designed to show what services are available in the Bundaberg community, the event aims to connect people living with disabilities and industry professionals with local organisations.

READY-SET-CONNECT: Designed to show what services are available in the Bundaberg community, the event aims to connect people living with disabilities and industry professionals with local organisations.

BUNDABERG support workers, carers, parents and teachers are invited to attend an online event tomorrow that aims to raise awareness about the services available for people living with disabilities in the local community.

Hosted by One Community, spokeswoman Remi Bray said the Ready-Set-Connect event aims to raise awareness for people within the disability industry, about the local services available.

"One Community help people live better lives by giving families, carers and people with a disability (the opportunity to) find choice in the support they may need at home or in the community," Ms Bray said.

"There are many organisations available that people just don't know about, so the event gives them the opportunity to listen to what they do and ask relevant questions."

Delivering more than 70 sessions across the country each year, Ms Bray said the free event format is similar to speed dating as it allows participants to meet and have a brief chat with providers.

"Our events are small, fun and interactive and give people the opportunity to meet everyone," Ms Bray said.

"We have previously run a face-to-face Ready-Set-Connect Event in Bundaberg in 2018, but with the current environment we decided to run a virtual event so people feel safe to attend."

In addition to Ready-Set-Connect, One Community also operate an app called Boosted, which can be downloaded on a smartphone device, as well as an online platform called the Support Hive.

Boosted which is free to use, allows people to find a service that caters to their needs and the Support Hive is version of LinkedIn, but for the disability industry.

The virtual event runs from 9.30am to 11.30am tomorrow. For more information or to secure your spot, click here.