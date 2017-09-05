Online credit card system installed

MAKE your payments with ease, after the council's successful trial of the new streamlined online credit card payment system.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said residents could access the payments portal online at www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au and make Visa or Mastercard payments for a range of council charges.

"The new facility offers residents the opportunity to pay general rates, animal registration renewals, sundry debtor invoices and parking infringements,” he said.

"A shopping cart function enables a single payment for multiple charges.

"We realise that people are often time poor and initiatives such as this upgraded online payments system will offer residents an additional choice when it comes to making payments to council.

"Of course residents are still able to make payments in a variety of ways including at any of our service centres or through our B-Pay or B-Pay View arrangements as well as a number of other alternatives.”

"Utilising the online credit card option is a quick and easy method of payment and the site steps the user through the payment process.”