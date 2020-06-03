Online CQU art prize expands reach

COVID-19 restrictions may have forced CQUniversity’s annual art prize online, but organisers think it has the potential to attract more artists.

CQU Art Collection Manager Sue Smith said although the 7th annual CQU Creates 2020 Online Art Awards would be virtual there were many incentives for artists to enter the competition.

“There won’t be a physical exhibition and it won’t be able to tour, but my feeling is that it will be very enticing for artists,” Ms Smith said. “It will be easier for them to enter and it won’t cost them anything.

“All they will have to do is complete the entry form online and upload a high-quality image of their art.

“This opens the competition up to artists all over Australia and the entries are already coming in – we’ve received 10 so far, which is a good sign.”

Ms Smith said an online flip-book of the submitted artworks would be produced and hosted on the CQU website.

“There will also be an online opening event instead of an exhibition, a live event where the Vice-Chancellor Prof Nick Klomp will speak, as well as other guests.”

Ms Smith said Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum Director, Cameron Curd will be the judge.

“Of course, it would be more ideal to have a physical exhibition where the works can be seen, but with the situation we’re in, it’s the next best option and it really will open it up to more artists,” she said.

The competition is open to 2D and 3D artists who are current or past students and staff of CQU and its antecedents, including the former CQ TAFE.

Entries are now open and close July 17.

For more information click here.