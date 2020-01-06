Online community reacts to increase in Bundaberg water use

Bundaberg Regional Council said there was a 45 per cent increase in water use in the last three months, compared to the same period of time the previous year.

THERE are divisive views on social media about restrictions for Bundaberg, after it was reported residential water use increased 45 per cent in the last three months of 2019, compared to the same time the previous year.

Almost 100 comments were published about Bundaberg's water use, with many attributing the increase due to drought, evaporation, or waste.

Commenter Monica Banks said her family pool required refills more frequently due to the rate of evaporation.

"Is it so bad that people water their lawns and take pride in their home's appearance?" she said.

"The way someone feels about their house can have a huge impact on their mental health … sometimes we have to take it for what it is and accept that yes it is extremely dry and unfortunately that means we have to use a little bit more water."

Jon Carman said that although evaporation was taking much water, it was "for the greater good" the community carefully managed its water use.

"Grey water recycling is a good start," he said.

"Reticulation of treated effluent water to public parks and sports grounds would also help get better use of a finite and precious resource."

Melissa Cohen said Bundaberg had not used 70 per cent of its water supply, but that farmers did need dam water transported to them.

Pamela Honor said it was unfair to consider restrictions for residents when Sunwater recently released 105,000ML of water from Paradise Dam during drought.

"Why should ratepayers suffer? Just remember, the farmers use lots more than the average household," she said.

Kate Close responded by saying she did not agree with the release of water from the dam, but it was no justification.

"It still doesn't change the fact that we are receiving less rainfall every year and that it may be time to be more waterwise," she said.

"Some people mistakenly think bore water is a never ending supply when this simply isn't true.

"As a nation we need water restrictions, there isn't enough rain to top up our dwindling supplies."

Chris Matthews said there had been many fires recently which needed water to put them out. "(Are) they forgetting this?" he said.

Jonathon Evans said "wow, ingenious. Long drought equals increased water use. Who'd have thought it."

Kathi Gaffy said her lawn looked disgusting, which was in contrast to other properties on her street which were well watered and maintained.

"In a drought, I'm actually proud of my dead frontage," she said. "We're using our water where it needs to go."