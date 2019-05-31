Online 'Casanova' jailed after two years of rip-offs

JAILED: The 'Casanova truckie' has been jailed on multiple charges of fraud, stealing, forgery and disqualified driving.

A MAN dubbed the Casanova Truckie (pictured), after his "shameless” exploitation of lonely women and trusting employers, was jailed for four years in Gympie yesterday, with no guarantee of parole.

The man, David Maxwell Moore, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court last year to fraud-related and disqualified driving charges.

The court was told Moore had exploited vulnerable women, including those he met through online dating sites.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said only a higher court could adequately punish Moore for the damage he caused to people who trusted him.

The three-year maximum term which could be imposed by magistrates was not enough, Mr Callaghan ruled.

Yesterday, Judge Bernard Porter sent Moore, 48, to jail for four years, with eligibility to apply for parole from July 30, allowing for nearly a year already spent in custody.

Moore admitted stealing a total of $47,832 in a two-year series of offences including theft, fraud, forgery, receiving and possessing tainted property and 16 charges of unlicensed and disqualified driving.

The court was told Moore obtained money from women he met on dating sites, conning them with stories about his father and later his son dying - in one case obtaining $1400.

He also ripped off his employer in Moonie and took $4000 from a desperate woman who was struggling to meet her house payments, telling her the money would pay for the services of a mortgage broker.

He stole money and valuable jewellery, belonging to a woman he had met online, from a Surfers Paradise hotel room.

All this came on top of a four-state criminal record, with more than 90 convictions, mostly in Victoria, where he had accumulated a record of 47 serious offences.

Judge Porter noted Moore's early guilty plea and his childhood history of maltreatment.

He said Moore's life had involved "long periods of incarceration punctuated by release and further offending”.