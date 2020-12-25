Online Boxing Day sales start tonight

Queensland shoppers spending big in the final days before Christmas

Bargain hunters can start salivating with major retailers already showcasing their Boxing Day sale items - including one outlet shaving 35 per cent off the price of a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Shoppers will be able to start clicking away any time on Christmas Day with the sale starting online well before the stores physically open.

Big W has a mouth-watering catalogue of specials, with a Dyson V7 Animal origin being reduced from $699 to $449.

The discount department store also has also cut the price of a Vax from $238 to $167 and taken a $150 off the Dyson Ball Multi Floor which will now set you back $399.

Shoppers pounded Sydney’s CBD on Boxing Day last year and now they can pound their keyboards on Christmas Day. Picture: Steven Saphore

DEPARTMENT STORES

Harris Scarfe has halved the price of its Linda cordless handstick vacuum cleaner ($149) while retail giant Myer has both online and instore bargains.

Myer has 25 per cent off its Alpha-H skincare and 20 per cent off its Benefit, M. A. C, Coco & Eve and Sand & Sky range from midday online.

Instore, shoppers can expect up to 70 per cent off selected cookware, 30 per cent off women's shoes, bags, clothing and accessories, 20 per cent on kitchen appliances and microwaves and up to 75 per cent off selected Maxwell & Williams kitchenware.

Myer Chief Customer Officer Geoff Ikin said shoppers now have the best of both worlds with online and instore purchases. Picture: Supplied

Myer Chief Customer Officer, Geoff Ikin said they expected millions of shoppers to take advantage of both their online and in-store sales.

"We expect to sell more than 60,000 sheet sets, 60,000 pillows, and 200,000 bath towels - that is enough to fill the MCG oval 15.5 times or 528 Olympic Swimming pools," he said.

David Jones has already posted a 38 page catalogue of savings online including heavily discounted Nespresso coffee machines and Philips Twin Turbo Air fryer reduced from $429 to $299.

Shoppers rush David Jones, Queens Plaza, last year. The department store giant expects to move more than a million business shirts during this year’s sale. Photographer: Liam Kidston

David Jones' Queensland State Manager Rowena Derksen said that they expect to sell more than one million men's business shirts, alone, over the Boxing Day sale period.

Target is slashing 20 per cent off electrical brands.

ELECTRICAL & COMPUTERS

But it's not just department stores laying down the challenge for shoppers to start buying in between snapping a bonbon and gorging on Christmas pudding.

Sydney electrical giant Bing Lee is offering $600 of selected Hisense TVs and several hundred dollars of laptops in what it calls its "sale of the year" event.

Shoppers can start clicking from 12.01am Christmas Day.

Harvey Norman was loading up shoppers with gift cards on 'interest free' credit purchases.

JB Hi-Fi, which is largely keeping its 'discount' cards close to its chest has a Dyson V7 Motorhead for $499 while The Good Guys are focused on in-store bargains.

The electrical giant has slashed a Samsung 533l French Door Refrigerator slashed from $1800 to $1188 and marked down a Hitachi 190cm TV from $1995 to $1495

Computer company Dell is offering up to 40 per cent off selected laptops until New Year's Eve while Microsoft has launched its sale online which includes noise cancelling Surface Headphones 2 for $319.

ONLINE

Amazon has possibly the broadest range of deals on offer, with everything from a jar of vegemite to Kindles being discounted AND The Iconic IS taking 30 per cent off its "full-priced edit".

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Other major sales include Cotton On, offering 50 per cent off original prices, Kathmandu spruiking "1000 deals added" and Bonds has cheekily started a 'back to school' sale while at the same time offering Boxing Day specials with 20 per cent off 'comfy undies'.

