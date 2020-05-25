Online beauty business eight years in the making

After eight years of creating her own beauty products, Louise Arin has launched an online business.

AFTER struggling to find a moisturiser to suit her complexion, Bundaberg local Louise Arin started creating her own and hasn’t looked back.

Eight years ago Ms Arin said she was on a cruise and woke up in the middle of the night with a dry face despite moisturising.

Ms Arin set about creating natural creams, toners, bath salts and balms.

Now she has launched online skincare business Lou Arin’s Vegan Skincare, and hopes others can reap the benefits as well.

“Everything has fallen into place: the formula is perfect, I found a beautiful logo, the perfect containers and am just trusting myself,” Ms Arin said.

“I believe the products are sensational. It’s the best cream I have used and even if it doesn’t take off as a business, I’ll have to cook my own for the rest of my life now.”

Ms Arin said she believed in keeping money in Australia so bought items locally to make her products.

She said her products had no preservatives or chemicals so had a life span of six months but the trade-off was worth it.

“I am in to help people. So many people don’t know about the chemicals they might be putting on their skin,” she said.

“Everything I use is pure, even the alcohol in it is natural and not a chemical.”

You can find the products at www.louarin.com and pick-up or delivery can be arranged in Bundaberg.