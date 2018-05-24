ONE YEAR ON: More stalls wanted for expansion of markets

ONE YEAR ON: Kellie Sheehy and Cliff Crampton at Lana's Farmers Markets.

IT STARTED as an idea to bring together the community through good food, great stalls and entertainment at their unique space on Stancer Crt.

That was one year ago when Lana's Farmers Markets owners Cliff Crampton and Kellie Sheehy decided to forge ahead with their dream of creating a special market space open each Saturday during the day and night.

The duo said while the year had its highs and lows, the future was looking bright and there would be "no stopping us”.

"We have some really great things planned including an expansion and a great variety of stall holders up and coming,” Mr Crampton said.

"We are also looking to open for an extra day each week from the financial year.”

The markets opened with a bang in May last year, with big crowds flocking to the hotly anticipated event.

Since then, Mr Crampton said things had slowed down and now his main focus was filling the area with more stall holder variety.

"One year on we certainly could have greater traffic but that will come with greater stall numbers,” he said.

"We plan to increase stall holder numbers and the variety of stalls and look for those who want to set up permanently.”

Mr Crampton said his main item to tick off his to do list was to secure and anchor a grocer for the area.

"We just can't seem to get anyone to come and do it,” he said. "For anyone trying to sell groceries and produce, we definitely want you.”

Mr Crampton said he was putting the call out for anyone who wanted a unique space to start their own business.

"We would love to hear from anyone wanting to set up a permanent stall on site,” Mr Crampton said.

"It takes hard work to develop a business and grow it but we believe this space is the perfect opportunity for potential small business owners to thrive.”

On Saturday, the duo will be celebrating Lana's Farmers Markets one year birthday with an event-filled day planned.

"Triple M will be broadcasting from 9am to noon, there will be a holiday to raffle off and all the stallholders are doing something special too,” he said.

Celebrations will start during the day and will continue into the night time slot when the market reopens.

For more information contact: 0412 450 994.