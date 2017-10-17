One woman's crusade to reduce farm waste in Bundaberg and across the world

Spare Harvest founder Helen Andrew wants more people in Bundaberg to be mindful of their waste footprint.

WHEN Helen Andrew heard that up to 87% of undamaged, perfectly edible tomatoes were being rejected due to the way they looked she was disgusted.

But Ms Andrew may have a solution.

Last week, the NewsMail reported how researcher Tara McKenzie, from the University of Sunshine Coast, followed two Bundaberg tomato supply chains and found up to 87% of undamaged, edible harvested tomatoes were rejected because of their cosmetic appearance.

Between 70% and 84% of produced tomatoes were left in the field, and only about 45% to 60% of the total harvestable crop reached consumers.

Ms Andrew is the founder of Spare Harvest, which is an online tool that works on the same principles as Airbnb.

But instead of trading in accommodation, Spare Harvest uses what people have in their kitchens, gardens and farms.

Ms Andrew formed the online, community-sharing platform last year to share, swap and sell waste produce, compost, excess fruit and vegetables and to give away other gardening materials such as mulch.

There are now more than 1000 people across Australia sharing anything from limes that would go to landfill to a bucket of worms.

The business has even penetrated California and Ms Andrew hopes the Bundaberg community is open to being more mindful of its own waste footprint.

"We can't reduce our waste footprint if we don't know where it is,” she said.

"That's what Spare Harvest does.

"Those tomatoes could be used by people in the Bundaberg community to make sauces or relishes.”

Ms Andrew is empathetic to producers' plight.

"I know there are other aspects happening in the background such as retailer contracts that inhibit these producers in supplying or using anything that the retailers don't want to use,” she said. "That makes it really difficult.”

Ms Andrew said she struggled to accept how poorly Australian farmers were treated and the ridiculous standards imposed on them.

"It means more waste than we consume and this madness needs to stop - let's connect directly with our producers and create a stronger food supply system,” she said.

