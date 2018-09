Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident.

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO

A WOMAN was hospitalised after a two car collision in Barolin St overnight.

Bundaberg police responded to reports that two cars collided at the Barolin St and Walker St intersection at 8.20pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a female in her 50s was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and had not suffered any life-threatening injuries.