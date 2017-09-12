28°
One wallet, 50 hours community service work

Ross Irby
by

KEVIN Anderson says he came across a wallet on the ground near his corner shop and took it home intending to take it to police.

However, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Anderson, 53, was admitted to hospital suffering pneumonia and police found the wallet with bankcards and a driver licence at his house.

Anderson pleaded guilty to having unlawful possession of suspected stolen property on July 26.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the wallet owner last had it on July 25.

Anderson told police he made no enquiries at the store.

He was convicted and ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid community service work.

