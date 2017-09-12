One wallet, 50 hours community service work

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

KEVIN Anderson says he came across a wallet on the ground near his corner shop and took it home intending to take it to police.

However, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Anderson, 53, was admitted to hospital suffering pneumonia and police found the wallet with bankcards and a driver licence at his house.

Anderson pleaded guilty to having unlawful possession of suspected stolen property on July 26.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the wallet owner last had it on July 25.

Anderson told police he made no enquiries at the store.

He was convicted and ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid community service work.