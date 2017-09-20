30°
News

One Nation charging $995-a-head for dinner with Pauline Hanson

One Nation's Pauline Hanson and Queensland leader Steve Dickson.
One Nation's Pauline Hanson and Queensland leader Steve Dickson. Patrick Woods
by Trenton Akers & Jessica Marszalek, The Courier-Mail

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson has pleaded ignorance over her party fundraiser in Brisbane today, saying she was just invited by her head office.

The $995 price tag for the event at Brisbane's Paddington Tavern raised eyebrows by coming just under the state's electoral laws that require any donation over $1000 to be declared.

Despite Ms Hanson originally saying the event was organised by her head office, she later hailed it as a good chance for people to meet her and state party leader Steve Dickson, along with fellow Senator Malcolm Roberts.

"It will give people an opportunity to actually spend some time with us and talk with us because people are very interested in One Nation and where we are headed because people are fed up with the major political parties," she said.

More at The Courier-Mail

Topics:  editors picks pauline hanson

News Corp Australia
Pastor explains why he wants you to vote no

Pastor explains why he wants you to vote no

A BARGARA church pastor will spearhead the anti-same-sex marriage campaign in Bundy, arguing a change to the Marriage Act could lead to legalising other things.

LETTERS: War hero deserves recognition

HONOUR: Bundaberg man Robert Jock McLaren deserves to be honoured for his bravery.

Send you letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

15 things to do this school holidays

ICE SKATING: Emily Ballin, Lucy Stokes and Tanisha Sands having fun at Frozen Wonderland.

Keep the kids busy today

Young musician a finalist in state-wide community awards

FINALIST: Phoebe Jay Foster-Griffith.

Queensland Community Achievement Awards

Local Partners