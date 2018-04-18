Menu
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington found love on the set of Game of Thrones.
One TV show to rule them all: Game of Thrones' milestone

Seanna Cronin
18th Apr 2018 5:15 PM

AS viewers suffer through their longest wait between Game of Thrones seasons, fans are celebrating a milestone on social media.

Seven years ago the TV adaptation of George RR Martin's fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire premiered on screens around the world. It started without much fanfare but quickly gained a loyal following and has grown into the most-watched show on TV. 

Set in the fictional world of Westeros, the series follows seven noble families as they fight for control of the Iron Throne. 

To mark the show's seventh's birthday fans are sharing their favourite moments from the past seven seasons. Popular scenes included Hodor's "hold the door" heroics, the Starks' revenge for the Red Wedding, Daenerys's dragons in battle and Tyrion slapping his naughty nephew Joffrey across the face.

 

Cast members including Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, have also tweeted about the anniversary which, coincidentally, falls on former cast member Sean Bean's (Arya's father Ned Stark) birthday.

Williams and her co-stars including Sophie Turner, Jack Gleeson and Isaac Hempstead Wright have grown up on the show, which has elevated the careers of veteran actors like Iain Glen, Aidan Gillen, Peter Dinklage and Liam Cunningham. 

Turner (left) was just 15 when she found fame as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.
The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will air in 2019

