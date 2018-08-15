One title in the bag, one more to win

DRIBBLE: Bingera's Brad Blackwell controls the ball during the contest against Doon Villa in Maryborough on Saturday.

DRIBBLE: Bingera's Brad Blackwell controls the ball during the contest against Doon Villa in Maryborough on Saturday. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Bingera coach Brett Kitching says the break this week comes at the ideal time for his side.

The side claimed the Wide Bay Premier League minor premiership with a 2-2 draw against Doon Villa on Saturday in Maryborough.

Bingera became the second Bundy team this season to claim points at Villa's home ground with both team scoring one goal in each half.

The result puts Bingera eight points clear at the top with Doon Villa having two games to go in the season.

The Stripeys can't be caught.

"It's a huge achievement,” Bingera coach Brett Kitching said.

"It was our goal at the start of the season and now we have it.”

Kitching said the contest was just like a finals match with both team playing scrappy football at times.

He added the side could have won in the second half if they took their chances up front.

The result has come at a cost with Bingera defender Robert Cull expected to be out for the rest of the season.

"He dislocated his knee and had to get it put back in,” Kitching revealed.

"He will have scans on it but it doesn't look good, he's hardly walking at the moment.

"He's a big loss for us and been vital at the back.”

Kitching said others were also struggling with knocks and niggles from the bruising encounter.

Bingera has a week off this week, with the bye, before facing The Waves ahead of the finals.

"For the older guys the time off couldn't have come at a better time,” Kitching said.

"We'll get a couple to come back as well to take on The Waves.

"The focus for us to is to field a full strength squad against them and use it to attack the finals.”

The Waves remain two points behind Bargara in the race for fourth, the last finals spot, after a 7-1 win over Sunbury.

Bargara won 9-0 against the KSS Jets and could wrap up fourth this week.

A Reds win over Brothers Aston Villa at Martens Oval and a loss by The Waves to Doon Villa in Maryborough would make it happen.

The next round will be on Saturday.