Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRUCK CRASH: Fire crews were called to the New England Highway after a truck rollover last night.
TRUCK CRASH: Fire crews were called to the New England Highway after a truck rollover last night. Contributed
News

One taken to hospital after highway truck rollover

Elyse Wurm
by
26th Jul 2018 6:43 AM

A TRUCK carrying meat products rolled over on the New England Highway at Wallangarra overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.56am, just outside Wallangarra.

Paramedics transported a man to Stanthorpe Hospital in a stable condition after the single-vehicle crash.

The extent of his injuries was unknown.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a crew was still at the scene waiting for heavy haulage to arrive to move the truck.

The vehicle is reportedly on the side of the road and not blocking traffic.

highway crash new england highway queensland fire and emergency services truck rollover wallangarra
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    BLOODY SHOCKING: Fuming locals go batty

    premium_icon BLOODY SHOCKING: Fuming locals go batty

    News CONSTANT screeching, foul odours and waste droppings have turned Lindsay and Barbara Robinson's home into a living nightmare.

    New tool will show Bundy drivers where cheapest fuel is

    premium_icon New tool will show Bundy drivers where cheapest fuel is

    Environment If you've got a smartphone, get set to save money

    BERRY TASTY: Top cafe reopens thanks to owners' sweet return

    premium_icon BERRY TASTY: Top cafe reopens thanks to owners' sweet return

    News Life in Bundy region sweetens up with reopening of Bargara Berries

    Bundy rental market tightening

    Bundy rental market tightening

    Property Vacancy rate drops drop from 3.4 to 2.2 per cent

    Local Partners