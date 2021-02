The crash happened at the intersection of Takalvan and Walker Sts. Photo: Google Maps.

A patient has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital following a single-vehicle crash this morning.

Paramedics arrived on scene at the intersection of Walker and Takalvan Sts, Bundaberg West, at 9.16am.

The vehicle crashed into a pole.

A patient was assessed and then taken to Bundaberg Hospital.