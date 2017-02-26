One-stop tourism shop set to open in Bargara

VISITORS to Bargara will soon be able to find places to stay, attractions to visit and the scoop on where to dine all under the one roof.

A new tourist kiosk, called Bargara Coastal Accommodation, is set to open in the heart of the coastal town, providing tourists and even locals with all the information they need about what's on offer, and where to visit.

Set up by Bargara couple Michael and Christine Owens, the office is at the front of the Palms Motel in See St.

It is expected to be up and running within days.

Run like a traditional tourist bureau, but as a commercial enterprise, the office will enable visitors to make accommodation, activity and tour bookings, as well as stocking maps and brochures.

As managers of The Point and Bargara Blue, Mrs Owens said visitors to the area often weren't aware how busy Bargara could be at certain times of the year.

"If visitors to Bargara find a place booked, we don't want them driving away,” she said.

"This gives them an opportunity to find out what else is available without having to go back into town.”

Mr Owens said it made a lot of sense to provide such a service in Bargara, and they already had 20 operators jump at the chance to be a part of it.

"We'll have car hire companies, the Segways, bike and kayak hire,” he said.

Mr Owens told the NewsMail that he also hoped to tap into the growing holiday home market by using the office as the check-in, check-out point for bookings.

Initially the office will open seven days a week 8.30am-5pm, with longer hours likely during peak times.