One stolen motorbike found, two still missing

THEFTS: Three bikes have been Bundaberg Outdoor Power Centre in the past fortnight.
BUNDABERG Police have found one of two motorbikes which were stolen from a local business this week.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the stolen blue Yamaha Y285 motorcycle, from Bundaberg Outdoor Power Centre, was found at a location on a Glenwood Rd, Thabeban, late yesterday.

"The motorcycle was found to be in a damaged state and the rider has also allegedly dropped their helmet,” she said.

"Thank you to those who contacted police around 10.30pm to inform us about two riders in the Thomas Thomsen Dr area.

"Investigations will be ongoing and we encourage you to help us locate these offenders and motorcycles.”

The theft of the bikes, a combined value of $14,000, have left the owner distraught.

To make matters worse, it's the second time in as many weeks thieves have struck Bundaberg Outdoor Power Centre, after a Yamaha YZ125 worth almost $10,000 was stolen last week.

Co-owner Louise Iseppi said the thefts had taken their toll financially and emotionally.

Bundaberg News Mail
FINGERPRINTS found on discarded drug lab gear stumbled on in long grass by a Bundaberg council mower slasher led police to local mum Megan McCabe.

