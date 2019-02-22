One step to go for Cup pairs

DRIVING AHEAD: Ashley Klintstrom sends his ball down the fairway.

Brian Cassidy

GOLF: Bargara Golf Club's Gary Klintstrom admits if he wins the Burnett Cup again today it will be just as sweet as the first.

Gary and his son Ashley Klinstrom are aiming for back-to-back Cups after making the final again after last year's victory.

The duo will play Michael Betts and Matt Doolan in the final.

Gary said he always thought the duo could make it back, but was surprised in some ways.

"I thought we could but it was going to be hard,” he said.

"It was a good challenge.

"After some of the first few rounds I didn't think we'd be there after being shots down.

"We came back but if we went another couple of shots down we'd have been done.”

Gary said despite the challenge of coming back, he and his son were playing well.

"This year we are combining a lot better, better than the previous one,” he said.

"It just happens sometimes.

"Some days it all clicks and you get lucky.”

But Gary admits the team will need to improve in one area to provide a stern contest.

"We've had trouble with a few holes in the front nine, we haven't played well,” he said.

"Last year we had trouble on the back nine but now it is reversed.

"We just need to concentrate that little bit harder and get on with it.”

Gary said the opponents would be tough after they dominated during the tournament so far.

Doolan and Betts enter the Cup final defending silverware of their own.

"They won the patrons plate last year (the title below) and won it convincing,” he said.

"They are going to be very viable opponents.”

But Gary said the duo would do everything to make sure Bargara won the tournament again.

A win by the Klintstroms would make it three straight titles for players from the Bargara Golf Club.

"It would be fantastic,” he said.

"He (Ashley) keeps me going in it and I try to win for him.

"We both said this year if we win, it's more or less for my dad (who passed away).

"My mum and dad gave so much to the club 20 to 30 years ago.

"I'd be real stoked to win.”

Gary said it was just as important playing with his son, which he enjoys during the tournament.

To him that was all that counted.

"We enjoy each others company,” he said.

"That's what golf is, that's what we do, we enjoy it.

"We'll be back playing again even if we win or lose.”

The NewsMail tried to contact the other pairing for comment about the final but they couldn't be reached.

The teams will battle today with the round starting this morning before the ladies compete in the Cup final themselves tomorrow.

Bundaberg's Kate McFarlane and Linda Phillips are aiming for their third straight title together in the event and will play Sue Busch and Rose Lay in the decider.

The match between the teams starts at 11.59am.

