ONE STEP AWAY: Brothers on track for first title since 2016

Aaron Kelly About to deliver the ball for Brothers.

Aaron Kelly About to deliver the ball for Brothers.

CRICKET: Brothers have two chances next weekend to end almost four years of misery in Bundaberg cricket.

The are in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup final after beating Hervey Bay by six wickets at Salter Oval on Sunday.

Brothers bowled out Hervey Bay for 207 before making the runs with six overs to spare.

Brothers batsmen Adam Harber (62 n.o.) and Mitch Parsons (60) put on a partnership of 124, and teammate Sam Pearson took three wickets.

Brothers play The Waves twice this week, in both the Rum City Foods Intra Cup and the NewsMail Cup, looking to end a title drought since 2016.

It will have been 1442 days on Saturday since the side last won a title, which was the T20 competition in Division 1.

Hervey Bay manager/player Troy Ignatenko said the best team was in the final.

“They had a great season and are the form side,” he said.

Troy said he did not believe the Royals had won any aspect of the match.

“We did not build partnerships, bowl well or field well,” he said.

“The competition showed us the standard we need to get to.”

The final will be played from 11am next Saturday.