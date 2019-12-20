One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic studies

FOCUSED ON SPACE: Daniel Hicks at CQUniversity where he is studying astronautics.

ONE small step for Bundaberg man Daniel Hicks, could be one giant leap for astronautic studies at CQUniversity.

For people like Mr Hicks the sky isn’t the limit, it’s just the beginning as he is set to be the first CQUniversity student to study astronautics and he’s doing it from his hometown campus.

Fascinated by space industry since he was nine, Mr Hicks said he was doing a Masters of Engineering through research and his chosen topic is astronautics training.

For his masters, Mr Hicks has to first prove that there is a gap in current literature of a specified field, which for him is behavioural markers for the selection of astronauts.

“They already do certain examinations and testing, but as far as we’re aware there’s no standard across the space agencies,” he said.

“So it’s looking for a standard that we can basically use everywhere.”

Mr Hicks said there was a list of 26 qualities that are sought after and one of the leading traits is the ability to co-operate.

While those aboard the Apollo mission were all test pilots, Mr Hicks said in today’s society they had a vast range of backgrounds, from biology to nuclear physics and they needed to be able to work together.

Eager to investigate what common markers have been used by different space agencies, he said emotional intelligence had to be one of the key factors.

Mr Hicks said anyone who has completed an undergrad and completed flying hours along with an emphasis on fitness was currently focused on, as it deteriorated in microgravity.

Studying part-time over four years, Mr Hicks said this research and hopefully the work done in his PHD could lead to the development of a training program that could revolutionise the nation’s space industry whereby universities could train astronauts.

“The hope is once I’ve completed, this could be used everywhere, not just in space agencies but private companies like Space X,” Mr Hicks.

“When you think about it, by 2024 they want to send 200 people there, you’ve got to know if those people will work together.”

He said with the push for the Challenger Learning Centre in Bundaberg and in conjunction with his hope to make universities equipped to train astronauts, Bundy could prove to be the perfect launching pad for those interested in space.

Mr Hicks said he will find out whether he gets confirmation for his research in August next year.

When he’s not at the gym or shopping for lunch, Mr Hicks was researching.

With a combination of an sense of exploration, science fiction and curiosity for the life with a different view, Mr Hicks said minds like Elon Musk and Galileo were some of his favourites in the field.