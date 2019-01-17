Menu
Senator Larissa Waters.
Politics

One senator's Bundy bridge mix-up is another's gold mine

Crystal Jones
by
17th Jan 2019 4:25 PM
SOCIAL media website Twitter erupted in awkward conversation following a post by Queensland senator Matthew Canavan.

It all started with Greens senator Larissa Waters using an image of Bundaberg's iconic Burnett Traffic Bridge to advertise a "politics in the pub" event - in Rockhampton.

Yesterday afternoon, Mr Canavan posted the screenshot of Ms Waters' event on social media.

 

The screenshot posted by Matt Canavan.
"Glad to see you've found Queensland doesn't stop at Gympie, but if you're hosting an event in Rockhampton, probably best not to use a stock photo of Bundaberg," he said.

The Twitter post received nearly 50 likes in just two hours, but comments were divided, with many saying it was a petty issue to take up.

"Great but completely meaningless point scoring," said Twitter user fitzgeral.

"You'll be out of your depth now Matt," wrote Neil Rankine.

To be fair, you can't really blame anyone for using an image of Bundaberg's most beautiful bridge.

 

Senator Matt Canavan.
