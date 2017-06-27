25°
One second for normality to turn to tragedy

27th Jun 2017 3:33 PM
Motorists are being urged to watch out for children playing near the road.
Motorists are being urged to watch out for children playing near the road.

RACQ is calling on Bundaberg motorists to be extra vigilant, particularly through residential streets, with school holidays underway.

Renee Smith said drivers needed to watch how fast they were going, with children likely to be playing near roads over the two-week break.

"It only takes a second for normality to turn to tragedy, so make sure you're driving to the conditions and paying attention for children on or near roads,” she said.

Ms Smith said more than 100 people had lost their lives on Queensland roads so far this year and pleaded with all road users to make the school holidays tragedy-free.

"We don't want to see any crashes involving children, especially in low-speed environments like driveways,” she said.

"Driveway runovers are the second most frequent cause of injury and deaths for children under four, and sadly family members are commonly the drivers responsible.

"Make sure you're taking the right precautions to protect your children by ensuring their play areas are not near roads or driveways and they're supervised at all times.”

Ms Smith said families going on longer road trips should also be wary of animals near roads.

"People travelling in rural areas need to be aware that because of the warmth the road absorbs, it's a prime location for animals to gather,” she said.

"It's natural they're more active around dawn and dusk, so try to avoid travelling at those times if possible.”

Topics:  driving racq school holidays speed

15 surprising things the Census tells us about Bundy

IN THE 2016 Census, there were 43,702 people in the Bundaberg electorate.

