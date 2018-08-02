Menu
Fishos shock at croc in crab pot
Offbeat

Fisho’s shock at croc in crab pot

by CHELSEA HEANEY
2nd Aug 2018 11:16 AM

TWO Darwin fishos hauled in a lot more than they bargained for when their crab pot trapped a sneaky saltie who had wriggled itself into quite a predicament.

 

 

 

Luke Zamolo and his mate Jason Luck pulled in a sizeable saltie that was trapped in their crab pot in Darwin Harbour. Picture: Supplied
Luke Zamolo and his mate Jason Luck pulled in a sizeable saltie that was trapped in their crab pot in Darwin Harbour. Picture: Supplied

 

 

The bait may have seemed like an easy snack, but Luke Zamolo said the croc would have been fish food if not for him and his mate.

"This one was lucky he was still alive," he said.

"I've pulled them up before, when I've put pots out overnight, and the crocs have been dead."

Mr Zamolo said they got quite the surprise when they realised that the croc was still among the living, after cutting him free from the netting.

"I thought he was dead and he was actually a lot bigger than I thought but he was really tangled up inside the pot," he said.

"Then he actually started moving and I was like 'oh s***, he is alive'."

Despite their efforts, Mr Zamolo said the saltie went straight back to the same old habits.

 

 

The sizeable saltie proved itself a bit of a contortionist
The sizeable saltie proved itself a bit of a contortionist


"We thought we'd do the right thing and let him go out of the pot but then he went and smashed up our other pots and took the bait out of them as well. He's a bit of a prick," he said.

NT Wildlife Operations acting director Tracey Duldig said the pair had done the right thing in releasing the croc.

 

Luke Zamolo pulls in the croc trapped in a pot
Luke Zamolo pulls in the croc trapped in a pot


"Crocodiles are protected and it is illegal to keep protected wildlife, dead or alive, without a permit," she said

"If you catch one in your crab pot, please release it."

crab pot crocodile darwin editors picks nt off beat

