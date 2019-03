CRASH: One person had to be cut from a car after it hit a wall at Qunaba.

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a single-car crash at the intersection of Windermere and Hummocks Rds at Qunaba.

One person was temporarily trapped with fireys working to free them from the damaged station wagon.

Qunaba crash : Car hits wall at Qunaba

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing a man and a woman with non-life threatening injuries after the car they were in hit a wall.

Both patients are in a stable condition.