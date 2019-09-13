Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Branyan crash
News

One person trapped in crash at Branyan

Carolyn Booth
by
13th Sep 2019 1:51 PM

EMERGENCY services have worked to free a woman in her 60s that was trapped inside a car after a crash on Childers Rd at Branyan.

The two-car crash happened about 1.15pm, with paramedics assessing two patients, including one who was still inside one vehicle when emergency services arrives.

Bundaberg Police Acting Sergeant Tim Lowth said the crash happened near the Kentucky Bluegrass entrance and initial investigations indicated one car had crossed on to the wrong side of the road.

No one was seriously injured with the woman in her 60s taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    WARNING: Six bat bites and scratches in 16 days for Wide Bay

    premium_icon WARNING: Six bat bites and scratches in 16 days for Wide Bay

    Health They thought the bats were dead. They were wrong, leading the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service to issue public safety reminder.

    Massive expansion planned for Greensill’s packing shed

    premium_icon Massive expansion planned for Greensill’s packing shed

    News IF YOU thought the Greensill Farms packing shed on Windermere Rd was big, just wait...

    Why spirits are no better for you than beer and wine

    premium_icon Why spirits are no better for you than beer and wine

    Health Three reasons why you shouldn’t order spirits, low-carb beers

    Myth about units and owning a pet

    premium_icon Myth about units and owning a pet

    News Body corporate watchdog says there’s one thing you need to know