One person trapped in crash at Branyan

EMERGENCY services have worked to free a woman in her 60s that was trapped inside a car after a crash on Childers Rd at Branyan.

The two-car crash happened about 1.15pm, with paramedics assessing two patients, including one who was still inside one vehicle when emergency services arrives.

Bundaberg Police Acting Sergeant Tim Lowth said the crash happened near the Kentucky Bluegrass entrance and initial investigations indicated one car had crossed on to the wrong side of the road.

No one was seriously injured with the woman in her 60s taken to hospital in a stable condition.