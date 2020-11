A male was taken to the Bundaberg Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover last night.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover in Qunaba last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a stable male patient with minor injuries was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

The rollover happened on Windermere Road just before 10.40pm.

