A PERSON was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after crashing their car in the early hours of the morning.

The single car crashed into the bridge on Moore Park Rd, Welcome Creek about 5am.

Emergency services attended and said the patient was seen walking around the scene with a cut to their head.

They were transported to hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service.