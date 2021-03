The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter has been tasked to the incident.

Paramedics and the rescue helicopter are assessing one patient after a motorcycle crash near Boondooma.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient was in a "serious but stable condition".

The incident happened off Manar Rd at 12.01pm.

The NewsMail understands the Bundaberg-based LifeFlight helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

This is a developing story.

